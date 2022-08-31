JustGiving® from Blackbaud® is Now Fully Fee-Free for New Zealand Charity Organisations

Historic First in Online Giving for New Zealand Nonprofits

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, has announced that its peer-to-peer fundraising solution, JustGiving® from Blackbaud®, is now fully fee-free for New Zealand social good organisations: a historic first for the fundraising sector in New Zealand, enabling organisations to make the biggest impact possible.

In addition to powering the online donations and fundraising efforts of charities and good causes worldwide for over two decades, the world’s most trusted giving platform now allows organisations in New Zealand to keep every cent of every donation they receive, regardless of whether donations are received on JustGiving.com or via a website donation form.

This comes at an opportune time for New Zealand nonprofits as they plan for end-of-year fundraising campaigns, providing easy access to world-class online peer-to-peer fundraising tools without risk.

“We are thrilled to have now removed all fees for our JustGiving customers in New Zealand, while continuing to provide the trusted, secure, scalable and built-for-purpose online fundraising solution they expect,” said Anthony Frew, Senior Manager of Consumer Solutions for Blackbaud’s operations in Asia Pacific. “After what has been a challenging couple of years for the sector, we hope that this brings our customers a boost as they continue to grow their missions.”

With JustGiving, New Zealand charitable organisations can:

Become visible to millions of people around the world searching for causes to support

Quickly and easily launch fully fee-free online fundraising campaigns, appeals, virtual fundraising challenges and more, while leveraging best-practice resources from the global JustGiving team

Enable do-it-yourself fundraising opportunities like fitness challenges, livestream giving, in memoriam giving and more for individual supporters and teams, with built-in communications and guidance to encourage creativity and maximise results

Enjoy seamless integration with Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT ® , Blackbaud eTapestry ® , Blackbaud CRM™ and other CRM tools, plus integrations with email marketing tools like Mailchimp and Campaign Monitor, enabling back-end efficiency

Create, save and export simple, customised and reusable fundraising reports and templates containing all the data needed to grow their supporter database

Customer Stories

The Heart Foundation is New Zealand’s leading heart charity, leading the fight against Aotearoa’s single biggest killer – heart disease.

Partnering with the Heart Foundation in June 2022, School Fun Run NZ launched Jumping June, a school-based skipping event. Over 200 schools held fantastic event days throughout the month, with over 50,000 Kiwi kids getting involved. Students grabbed their skipping ropes, learned about their heart health and had lots of fun – all while raising life-saving funds to support heart health research.

Alison Wheatley-Mahon, Head of Fundraising and Partnerships said, “The Heart Foundation was excited to partner with School Fun Run, who launched Jumping June, and were delighted to see how easy it was for participating schools to raise funds through JustGiving. We are absolutely thrilled with the campaign’s results and thankful for the kind-hearted generosity shown by Kiwi kids, their whānau, their schools and their communities.”

“JustGiving’s fee free model also means now New Zealand charities can benefit from less admin fees, which means more of the funds being raised can have a direct impact on communities in need of support,” she added.

Muscular Dystrophy Association of New Zealand launched a fun and engaging online fundraising campaign in 2021, rallying its community to support New Zealanders with neuromuscular conditions. Branded Roll1kforMDA, the organisation’s first-ever peer-to-peer fundraising campaign challenged individuals and teams to “roll” one kilometre with a wheelchair, bike, scooter, skateboard, or anything with wheels to help raise funds on their own time and in their own way.

MDANZ’s Fundraising and Partnerships Advisor Kristin Cross said, “The JustGiving platform, and particularly the social shareability, made it super easy for our supporters to raise money quickly and make this fundraising challenge their own!”

By removing platform and transaction fees from JustGiving, Blackbaud is excited to continue advancing the nonprofit sector and helping organisations grow their missions, reach more people and change more lives.

JustGiving is available to all social good organisations and schools immediately with no cost; it does not require other Blackbaud products or third-party payment solutions. For more information about JustGiving from Blackbaud, please visit https://www.blackbaud.com.au/products/justgiving-from-blackbaud .

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

