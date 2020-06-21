“Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says Sharon Cuneta has talked to him regarding threats on her daughter Frankie”

Sharon Cuneta is intent on filing charges against a man who maliciously posted online against her daughter Frankie.

Sharon Cuneta is planning to file a criminal complaint against the man named Sonny Alcos who allegedly posted a rape threat against her daughter Frankie on social media.

ABS-CBN News via Twitter on Sunday, June 21, reported that the Mega Star has reached out to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra regarding the matter.

“Ms. Cuneta has brought this matter to my attention and has expressed strong desire to file criminal complaint against person who posted offending message in social media,” Guevarra stated according to ABS-CBN News.

The Justice Secretary added, “I advised her that the identity of the person and his location should first be clearly established. It appears that Sharon, thru her own efforts, has identified person concerned, including his location, name and address of employer.”

Alcos is reportedly based in the UK.

“Should Ms. Cuneta proceed to file a criminal complaint with the DOJ, we shall verify respondent’s identity, address for purpose of giving him notice,” Guevarra said.

On Saturday, June 20, the Mega Star took to social media to express her fury at Alcos after the latter allegedly threatened to rape her daughter.

“I. WILL. FIND. YOU. YOU FACE ME, YOU COWARD. DUWAG. TANDAAN MO KUNG SINO AKO. NANAY NI KC, FRANKIE, MIEL, AT MIGUEL. YOU CROSSED THE LINE. GOD HELP ME AND THE LAW! GOD HELP YOU WHEN I FIND YOU. HINDI KITA PATATAHIMIKIN. TANDAAN MO ITO: AKO AY ANAK NI PABLO P. CUNETA. MALI ANG BINANGGA MO, DEMONYO KA,” Cuneta stated.

In an Instagram post, Cuneta said that she has already contacted the employer of Alcos in the UK.

“I’ve spent ALL DAY CALLING PEOPLE. You better get ready. MAN OH MAN. YOU’RE IN TROUBLE YOU F*****G RAPIST!!! (You may just be in London, I see. Still checking and following up on your employer! Apparently on the right track…WATCH ME.).”