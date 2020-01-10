Justice Sector launches unified database for prisoners

https://web.facebook.com/inquirerdotnet/videos/470368210558599/

MANILA, Philippines – The Justice Sector has launched a unified database that will organize the country’s problematic record-keeping of prisoners.

Agencies involved in dispensing justice–the Department of Justice (DOJ), that has supervision over the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor); the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), that has supervision over the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP); the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT); the Supreme Court (SC), that has supervision over all the courts; and the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) on the National Justice Information System (NJIS).

“The NJIS, as a tool to facilitate the management and exchange through the use of information technology will no doubt go a long way in addressing the inefficiencies and fragmentation in the way we process, store and manage the information which is essential to the dispensation of justice,” Justice Undersecretary for NJIS Markk Perete said.

The NJIS is a network where different systems relating to prisoners, cases handled by the judiciary to research materials on criminal and other prosecutions.

Among other things, the network will address situations similar to the controversy surrounding the implementation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) last year where persons deprived of liberties or (PDLs) were granted time allowance regardless of whether they had been convicted of heinous crimes that are not covered by the law.

