Justin Bieber Announces New Album ‘Changes’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 29, 2020

It’s been five years since the release of his much loved and hugely successful fourth album Purpose, but now Justin Bieber has finally given details about his follow-up, Changes.

The album is coming in a matter of weeks – Valentine’s Day in fact – and will feature already released single ‘Yummy’. On top of the release of ‘Yummy’, he’s also dropped a new duet titled ‘Get Me’, with R&B superstar Kehlani.

Bieber’s going cross-medium too, with the release of the first episode of his docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons on ‘YouTube’.

Changes is out Friday, 14th February.

Listen to ‘Get Me’ below.