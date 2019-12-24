Justin Bieber Announces Upcoming Album, Tour, and Docuseries With Introspective Trailer
[embedded content]
“I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life,” Justin Bieber says at the start of a trailer teasing forthcoming music. Following a four-year hiatus since his last album, Purpose, Bieber confirmed on Christmas Eve that he’d be releasing an album in the coming year, with the first single, “Yummy,” dropping on Jan. 3, 2020.
“As humans we are imperfect,” Bieber continued in the introspective video. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and god has me right where he wants me.” It’s certainly been a whirlwind few years for the 25-year-old singer, who wed Hailey Baldwin in South Carolina earlier this year.
“We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”
In addition to the album and single, Bieber announced the dates for a five-month, nationwide tour starting on May 14 in Seattle and ending on Sept. 26 in East Rutherford, NJ. He will also be releasing a docuseries, although the title and release date have not yet been shared. Bieber said, “We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”