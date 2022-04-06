Justin Bieber Is Giving Away $3 Million In Free Therapy

Justin Bieber has announced he is going to be giving back to the fans and crew who have been holding him down, prioritising mental health in a new initiative.

The pop superstar has teamed up with therapy service BetterHelp to offer up approximately $3 million worth in mental health assistance – a huge gesture. No doubt, the last few years in particular has been rough on everybody and in a statement, Justin has acknowledged that the platform he has puts him in a unique position to help.

Justin’s 250+ person crew will be prioritised in this roll out, with the entire team receiving free therapy via BetterHelp for 18 months. For fans, one month of free therapy is on offer – and it’s not just for the hugest Beliebers. Fans can use the service for themselves or for a loved one who may need help.

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” Justin has said. “Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

Currently, Justin Bieber is on tour with his latest record Justice – he’ll be making his return to Australia this November. If you missed those dates, scope them out and head to Frontier Touring for ticket details.

