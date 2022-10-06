Justin Bieber Officially Postpones November Australian Tour

Justin Bieber has announced the official postponement of his November Australian tour. The news comes just one month after the singer announced he would be taking a break from touring to focus on his health.

Now, tour promotors Frontier Touring have confirmed that all of Bieber’s upcoming tour dates – including those in Australia, Asia, and Europe – have been postponed until 2023. Currently, no new dates have been announced, though ticketholders have been advised to hold onto their tickets if possible.

Justin Bieber has postponed his upcoming Australian tour until next year:

Bieber first launched his Justice world tour in February 2022, postponing a handful of dates a few months later due to his experience with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Following his break from performing, he returned to the stage in July, telling fans last month that these shows “took a real toll” on him, leading to the decision to take a break from touring.

“I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he told fans via social media. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need some time to rest and get better.”

At the time, organisers were confident that the Australian and New Zealand legs of Bieber’s tour would “continue as scheduled”. However, the new statement released today confirmed that his Justice world tour wrapped up with his Rock In Rio performance last month

Plotting the shows back in November 2021, these shows were to be Bieber’s first Australian tour since 2017. He had been scheduled to perform a number of stadium shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane throughout November and December.

