“Justin Bieber posts dance cover of lucky Pinay fan on Instagram”

The lucky Pinay fan gained the attention of Justin Bieber — getting her dance cover posted on the Canadian singer’s Instagram account.

After getting fans onboard his widely-successful #YummyDanceChallenge, international heartthrob Justin Bieber came up with another dance craze on TikTok.

Called the #ComeAroundMeChallenge, the Canadian singer picked lucky fans across the globe — including a Filipina fan — and had their videos posted on his official Instagram account.

The lucky Pinay fan, an interior design student who also happens to be Star Magic artist and a social media influencer, is a girl named Jamina Cruz.

Watch the video below:

Bieber himself also took on the challenge. See video below:

“Come Around Me” is part of Justin Bieber’s latest album ]Changes released last February. It also includes his new hits “Yummy” and “Intentions.”