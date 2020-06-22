Trending Now

Justin Bieber Responds To Sexual Assault Allegation

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual violence.

Justin Bieber has publicly responded after accusations of sexual assault were made against the pop singer late last week.

On Saturday (20th June), a woman identifying herself as Danielle posted a lengthy statement about Bieber on Twitter. She claims she was sexually assaulted by the singer in March of 2014 after being invited to his hotel room at the Four Seasons following a show in Austin, Texas.

“He then pulled down my underwear, unbuckled his pants, pulled his underwear down, grabbed the bed covers and threw it over us,” reads part of the statement.

“I was very uncomfortable, and I felt myself starting to hyperventilate. I told him to get off because I was starting to worry about my friends, but it was too late. He forced himself inside me before I got the last few words out.”

Allison Kaye, a representative for Bieber, called the allegation “factually impossible” in a direct message to PopCrave. In the message, Kaye says Bieber was staying at an Airbnb on that date, not a Four Seasons.

Bieber has now responded to the allegation himself, issuing a series of tweets in which he strongly denies the claim.

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” said Bieber.

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

“I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story.”

In addition to Danielle, a woman named Kadi also accused the singer of an assault that allegedly took place in New York in May 2015. In a message posted to Twitter, she claimed that after a meet-and-greet event she was invited to Bieber’s hotel room by one of his bodyguards. She claims they consensually kissed, but she then asked Bieber to stop before going further, alleging Bieber ignored her and sexually assaulted her. Bieber is yet to respond to this allegation.

You can see Bieber’s full thread below.

Image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

For help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

The views expressed by people and organisations quoted in this article are not the view of Music Feeds or its employees.

