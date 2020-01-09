“Justin Bieber reveals he was diagnosed with Lyme disease”

Justin Bieber says it has been a rough couple of years because of the disease.

Justin Bieber revealed that he was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease. On Instagram, the pop star shared that it is the reason why he has not been appearing healthy lately.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he said.

According to the website of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is “the most common vector-borne disease” in America and if left untreated can spread to the nervous system, heart, and joints.

Justin said that he will be sharing his journey about battling the disease in his new documentary.

“These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!” he stated.

READ: Justin Bieber follows Vivoree, Ella Cruz, Darren Espanto and more Pinoy celebs on Twitter

The singer admitted that it has been a rough couple of years. “But getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP,” he stated.