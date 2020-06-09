Justin Bieber Says He’s Benefitted From Black Culture, Pledges To Fight Racial Injustice

Justin Bieber is one of the countless celebrity musos who’ve pledged solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement as protests continue to rage across the US and the globe.

The popstar has been posting multiple messages on his social channels over the past ten days, speaking out against racism following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.

In his latest post, the ‘Yummy’ singer acknowledged that his music career has been shaped by black culture, and pledged to use his white celebrity privilege to fight for racial justice.

“I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture,” The Biebs wrote on Saturday. “My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”

He continued: “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change.”

It comes after Kanye West announced he’d pay for George Floyd’s daughter’s college tuition & donate $2 million to other families impacted by police brutality.

Elsewhere, Aussie rapper Briggs offered a powerful statement, pointing out, “Australia has its own history of police brutality and indigenous deaths in custody. There have been more than 400 Indigenous deaths in custody, and not a single conviction”.

To stay up to date with all the latest info from the Black Lives Matter movement, you can head to our dedicated feed right here.