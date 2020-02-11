JV Ejercito: ‘ABS-CBN is better to be there to keep gov’t on its toes’

MANILA, Philippines — “Though ABS-CBN wasn’t exactly good to me or even my family, it’s better to be there to keep the government on its toes all the time.”

Former Senator JV Ejercito said this Tuesday after the Office of the Solicitor General filed a quo warranto petition which seeks to forfeit the congressional franchise of media conglomerate ABS-CBN.

Ejercito said criticisms from the media would allow the government to “always try to do its best to give genuine service to its people.”

The former government official also said critics motivate him to improve.

“Through all my public service life, critics are the ones that motivate me to do even better. In fact, they bring out the best in me,” he said.

Aside from the quo warranto, the House of Representatives has yet to tackle 11 bills that seek renewal of the media giant’s franchise, which will lapse by the end of March.

