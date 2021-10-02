JV Ejercito seeks Senate comeback

FORMER senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito is seeking a comeback in the Senate.

Ejerecito, the son of former president Joseph Estrada and former San Juan mayor Guia Gomez, filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Saturday on a platform of integrity, character and performance.

Ejericito said that if elected senator, he would continue working where he left after losing in his senatorial re-election bid in 2019.

On top of his priorities, Ejercito added, is to push for the proper implementation of the Universal Health Care Law, which he authored to address the problems besetting the country on the shortage of bed capacity of hospitals and the problem of health care workers, among others.

“All of them were covered by the Universal Health Care Law” he added.

Ejercito also disclosed that all major parties and presidential candidates have offered him a slot in their senatorial ticket.

“That is my dilemma now. Most of the presidential candidates and major parties wanted me in their senatorial line ups. It is one of the reasons that convinced me to throw my hat again in spite of the difficulties in the May campaign,” he added.

Ejercito narrowly lost the 12th and final Senate slot in the 2019 elections to Senator Nancy Binay.