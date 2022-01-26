JWA Dubai 2022 unveils inaugural roster of RecipientsJWAD-JGTD-logo-for-MO.png

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – 26 January 2022 – JWA Dubai 2022, a regional edition of the prestigious Jewellery World Awards (JWA), has released the highly anticipated list of Recipients for its inaugural run, honouring individuals and companies from Middle East’s rapidly growing jewellery and gemstone trade.

“It is my honour to be part of the successful launch of JWA Dubai — an awards programme that recognises the achievements of the jewellery industry in Middle East and celebrates its status as an important market in the global trade. I am proud to say that our inspiring Recipients are very deserving of the recognition, especially for the great resilience they have shown in the face of the pandemic.” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Chairman of Dubai Diamond Exchange, one of the principal judges of JWA Dubai.

Another principal judge, Nirupa Bhatt, Business Coach and Strategic Advisor to the gems and jewellery industry shared, “The awards programme effectively recognises the vision, hard work and impressive understanding of these outstanding businesses and individuals in the region, which is also regarded as the second largest market for gems and jewellery in the world. I look forward to seeing more jewellers, designers and young entrepreneurs participate in the future,”

The five Recipients across four categories are:

1. Lifetime Achievement Award

Tawhid Abdullah

2. Brand of the Year – Retail

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

3. Outstanding Enterprise of the Year

Devji Aurum

Joyalukkas Jewellery LLC

4. Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below)

Chirag Vora, Bafleh Jewellery LLC

Letitia Chow, Chairperson & founder of JWA at Informa Markets Jewellery (IMJ) remarked, “We are thrilled to have such top-quality entrants and respectable companies as Recipients to mark the launch of JWA Dubai, the Middle East edition of the international JWA award event. We hope that the programme can continue to enhance and promote innovation, best business practices and outstanding leadership for the industry in this part of the world.”

Organised by JGT Dubai (Jewellery Gem Technology Dubai), a joint venture by IMJ – the world’s largest B2B jewellery fairs organiser – and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), JWA Dubai 2022 is supported by Official Partner, DMCC; and Title Sponsors Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Jawhara Jewellery. The Recipients will be feted in an awards ceremony and gala dinner at JGT Dubai (Jewellery Gem Technology Dubai) on 21 February 2022, Monday.

#JewelleryWorldAwards #JWA