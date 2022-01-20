JWA Dubai unveils inaugural panel of judgesJWA-combine-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 20 January 2022 – In line with its goal of
recognising the growing importance of the gemstone and jewellery trade in the
Middle East, JWA Dubai has named the judges for its inaugural edition.
Nirupa Bhatt, a Business Coach and
Strategic Advisor to the gems and jewellery industry, has served as managing
director of GIA India and the Middle East. “The Middle East is a very
unique and interesting region that caters to local and international consumers.
I would like to extend my compliments to the JWA team for launching JWA Dubai
in recognition of these outstanding businesses,” said Bhatt.
While DMCC Executive
Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has grown a business that currently has
over 20,000 member companies from 180 countries since 2003. “It is a tremendous honour to have been invited
into the judging panel of JWA Dubai, which trains the spotlight on the UAE and
the opportunities its world-class jewellery sector brings,”
added Bin Sulayem, also the Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) and
the DGCX.
Bhatt and Bin Sulayem lead the judging panel as principal
judges.
CIBJO President
Gaetano Cavalieri is also a judge. “In less than two decades, Dubai has evolved
into a key innovator in the industry as a city whose name has become synonymous
with design excellence — just as the Middle East has become one of the most
important markets in the global trade,” said Cavalieri.
Italian Exhibition Group S.P.A (IEG) Global Exhibition
Director Marco Carniello, who has also worked in strategy consultancy with
Accenture and Bain & Co, also joins the panel. “Dubai continues to grow as a strategic gateway for jewellery businesses
in the Middle East and beyond. Hosting the trade events further affirms its
role in the industry today,” he shared.
Rounding off the panel is
Chairperson and Founder of JWA at Informa Markets Jewellery (IMJ) Letitia Chow. “It is our honour to have the support of various industry experts to join the
judging panel of JWA Dubai. We are ready to recognise individuals and companies
who contribute immensely to the region’s burgeoning trade,” added Chow, who
also chairs JWA Dubai’s judging panel.
Organised by IMJ and IEG, the first
edition of JWA Dubai is supported by Official Partner DMCC, along with Title
Sponsors Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Jawhara Jewellery. The awards
ceremony will be held at JGT
Dubai on Monday, 21 February.
#JewelleryWorldAwards #JWA