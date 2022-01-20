JWA Dubai unveils inaugural panel of judgesJWA-combine-logo.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 20 January 2022 – In line with its goal of

recognising the growing importance of the gemstone and jewellery trade in the

Middle East, JWA Dubai has named the judges for its inaugural edition.

Nirupa Bhatt, a Business Coach and

Strategic Advisor to the gems and jewellery industry, has served as managing

director of GIA India and the Middle East. “The Middle East is a very

unique and interesting region that caters to local and international consumers.

I would like to extend my compliments to the JWA team for launching JWA Dubai

in recognition of these outstanding businesses,” said Bhatt.

While DMCC Executive

Chairman and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has grown a business that currently has

over 20,000 member companies from 180 countries since 2003. “It is a tremendous honour to have been invited

into the judging panel of JWA Dubai, which trains the spotlight on the UAE and

the opportunities its world-class jewellery sector brings,”

added Bin Sulayem, also the Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) and

the DGCX.

Bhatt and Bin Sulayem lead the judging panel as principal

judges.

CIBJO President

Gaetano Cavalieri is also a judge. “In less than two decades, Dubai has evolved

into a key innovator in the industry as a city whose name has become synonymous

with design excellence — just as the Middle East has become one of the most

important markets in the global trade,” said Cavalieri.

Italian Exhibition Group S.P.A (IEG) Global Exhibition

Director Marco Carniello, who has also worked in strategy consultancy with

Accenture and Bain & Co, also joins the panel. “Dubai continues to grow as a strategic gateway for jewellery businesses

in the Middle East and beyond. Hosting the trade events further affirms its

role in the industry today,” he shared.

Rounding off the panel is

Chairperson and Founder of JWA at Informa Markets Jewellery (IMJ) Letitia Chow. “It is our honour to have the support of various industry experts to join the

judging panel of JWA Dubai. We are ready to recognise individuals and companies

who contribute immensely to the region’s burgeoning trade,” added Chow, who

also chairs JWA Dubai’s judging panel.

Organised by IMJ and IEG, the first

edition of JWA Dubai is supported by Official Partner DMCC, along with Title

Sponsors Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Jawhara Jewellery. The awards

ceremony will be held at JGT

Dubai on Monday, 21 February.

