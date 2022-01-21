JY Grandmark intends to issue of US$152.1 million 7.5% senior notes due 2023170541-JY_Grandmark_logo.jpg.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR

– Media OutReach –

21 January 2022 – JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (“JY Grandmark” or the “Company”, which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the “Group”,

stock code: 2231), a property developer and operator and property management

service provider based in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”), is pleased

to announce that the Group intends to issue US$152.1

million 7.5% senior notes due 2023. Haitong International

Securities Company Limited (Haitong International) is the sole global

coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager.

Certain relatives of Mr. Chan Sze Ming

Michael, an executive Director and the chairman of the Company, have

participated in the Exchange Offer as well as the subscription to the

Concurrent New Money Issuance and are expected to be issued approximately 84.98%

of the total principal amount of the New Notes to be issued.

In addition, the

Group announced the results of exchange offer for the 7.5% senior notes due 2022.

As at the exchange expiration deadline, US$149.6 million of the existing notes,

representing approximately 96.52% of the total aggregate principal amount of

the outstanding existing notes, have been validly tendered for exchange and

accepted pursuant to the exchange offer.

Mr. Michael Chan, Chairman and Executive Director of JY Grandmark said, “The consummation of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will enable

the Group to extend its debt maturity profile and improve its debt structure. In view of the

challenging operating environment, JY Grandmark is committed to optimizing the

debt structure and adhering to prudent financial strategies and policies to

improve the Group’s resilience. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to

strive to optimize its financial structure and broaden financing channels. The

sound financial conditions and diversified funding channels enabled the Group

to achieve sustainable and high-quality development under the background of

tightening funding in the industry.”