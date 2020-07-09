“K Brosas celebrates 20 years in showbiz with an online concert on July 31”

Tawag ng Tanghalan judge K Brosas prepares for a virtual anniversary concert on July 31.

With 2020 marking two decades of her career in the showbiz industry, singer and comedienne K Brosas celebrates her latest milestone with a special digital concert at the end of the month called K Brosas 20K20 – 20th Anniversary Digital Concert. The 44-year-old performer admitted in an interview earlier this year that she was suffering from a chronic anxiety disorder due to suppressed emotions. In a recent Instagram post, the talented performer shared the details of her first virtual concert happening this month.

She wrote,

“Twenty years of greatness! Celebrating her two decades in the industry, Ultimate Entertainer K Brosas is set to bring world-class entertainment right in front of your screen. This 2020, she is more than ready to perform!

“And with the new normal, the concert stage is just a click away. A different kind of set-up but the same concert experience! Cornerstone Concerts proudly gives you, its first digital offering, K Brosas 20K20 – 20th Anniversary Digital Concert happening on July 31, 2020 8 PM.

“The fun continues at the comfort of your own home, jam with K Brosas in this much-awaited virtual concert. Exciting line-up of special guests is waiting for you.

“Katatawanan, kantahan at kasiyahan! Marami pa kayong dapat abangan.

“Tickets will be available tomorrow, July 9, 10AM at www.ktx.ph”

K Brosas first entered the industry as a member of the band Gladys and the Boxers with then lead singer and fellow comedienne Gladys Guevarra. K then became lead vocalist when the band became K and the Boxers. She finally got the chance to show off her hosting skills with a stint on the Kapamilya show Pilipinas Win na Win in 2010. She has since been part of numerous shows in ABS-CBN including It’s Showtime of which is currently a judge in their hugely popular segment Tawag ng Tanghalan .

Born to an American father and a Filipina mother, K, whose real name is Maria Carmela Brosas, is also a single mom to her only daughter Crystal who is 22 years old.