“K Brosas lectures netizen: ‘Sarap sampalin ng medyo kababayad ko lang na tax’”

K Brosas responded to a netizen telling her to keep away from speaking out on political issues.

K Brosas did not mince her words as she lashed out at a netizen for telling her to focus on her craft as a comedienne instead of meddling with political issues.

The netizen wrote: “Sana lagi ka na lang magpatawa at ‘wag ka na makisawsaw sa pulitika.” To whick K replied: “Punta ka sa Twitter ko don ako madaldal sa kaganapan ng gobyernong ito. Para mabwisit ka. Lol.”

K emphasized that even though she is a comedienne, she sees the current issues in the country and she has the right to speak up and stand up for what she believes in.

“Please makitawa ka na lang. ‘Wag kang makialam sa kung ano post ko kasi kahit ako ng patawa hindi ako bulag at may boses ako na karapatan nating lahat ganern. Bow,” she stated.

Sharing on Twitter her reaction to the netizen’s comment, she wrote: “Mula sa Instagram ko. Magpatawa na lang daw ako. Lol! Sarap sampalin ng mejo kababayad ko lang ng tax na dimunyu! Karapatan ko yan hindi para lang “makisawsaw”! Ewan din!”

Mula SA Instagram ko.. magpatawa na Lang daw ako lol! Sarap sampalin ng mejo kababayad ko Lang na tax na dimunyu!! Karapatan ko yan hindi para Lang “makisawsaw” shuta! Ewan din! 🤪😅 pic.twitter.com/PUzyGzYyaK — carmela brosas (@kbrosas) July 2, 2020

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, K expressed her thoughts on the way the government is handling the ABS-CBN Congressional franchise hearing, saying COVID-19 is the enemy and not the Kapamilya network.

Her post read: “Iba ‘yung bigat sa puso ang araw na ‘to. Pinipilit kong tumawa at magpatawa pa rin pero mapapa shutanginamez ka pa rin. Haaay! COVID ang kalaban baka nakalimutan nila. Isang mahigpit na yakap Kapamilya.”

According to K, she was forced to turn off the comments in the said post after because she doesn’t want to be bombarded with more negative comments

“Hindi ko na alam .. haaaay! Off ko comments dito kasi baka mag amok nako pag may epal l.. (I’m sure meron yan kaya ako na adjust). Kapagod naaaaaaaa,” she stated.