“K Brosas on being compared to Ivana Alawi: ‘Ako na ‘yung haggard o nausog version’”

This is how K Brosas responded when she was told she looks like Ivana Alawi.

K Brosas hilariously responded to a comment by her friend on social media when she was compared to sexy actress Ivana Alawi.

On Instagram, former TV host Janelle Jamer commented on K’s bikini photo, “Ate nakikita ko talaga si Ivana sa’yo.”

In response to the compliment, K quipped, “Grabeeeee naman ang ganda at ang sexy niya syet! Pero sige ako na ‘yung haggard o nausog version ni Ivana. lol! Thanks pa din.”

Janella insisted that the comedian is indeed a lookalike of Ivana, saying, “Natawa ako sa nausog. Pero promise kamuka mo. Maganda ka ate ano ka ba.”

READ: Ivana Alawi, nairita sa kaniyang lumang video

Ivana is a Moroccan-Filipino actress. She currently maintains an Instagram page with over 2 million followers and a YouTube channel with 3.82 million subscribers.