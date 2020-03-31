“K Brosas seeks prayers for sister, a nurse in Italy, amid COVID-19 pandemic”

K Brosas says that her entire family is now residing in Italy.

Comedienne K Brosas has sought prayers for her sister and other members of her family who are currently residing in Italy — one of the most heavily affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a photo of her sister Emily Brosas in a protective suit, the 44-year-old Kapamilya celebrity wrote: :This is my Ate Emily, a registered nurse sa Italy. Actually buong family ko nasa Italy matagal na. Bigla akong na-sad. Please pray for our hardworking health workers/frontliners.”

Italy has already reached more than 101,739 coronavirus cases, with 11,591 deaths and 14,620 recoveries as of this writing.

Meanwhile, K has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for those working on the frontlines — encouraging other people to do the same.

“Be safe po lagi sa ating mga masisipag na healthworkers/frontliners. Alam ko pong kulang na kulang ang mga PPEs ngayon kaya sana tumulong tayo sa kahit konting paraan na mabigyan sila. Gusto ko man mabigyan lahat pero hindi ko kaya. Pero kung lahat tayo ay tutulong kahit pa konti-konti ay magiging malaking bagay na. God bless you all,” she stated.

As of March 30, the Philippines has already recorded 1,546 COVID-19 cases, with 78 deaths, and 42 recoveries.