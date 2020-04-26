“K-Drama Buzz: Why ‘Reply 1988’ is still a hit five years later”

Here are a few reasons why ‘Reply 1988’ has withstood the test of time.

Having debuted in 2015, the South Korean series Reply 1988 has, without a doubt, has aged like a fine wine — becoming a classic K-Drama half a decade later. But what exactly does this particular show have that it remains a hit even up to this day?

If you’re following Anne Curtis on Twitter, you may have probably come across some of her tweets where she talked about the critically-acclaimed show which, she revealed, took her almost ten months to finish. Apparently, she started watching it after hosting the Good Day fan meeting of Park Bo-gum — one of the cast members in the show — in June 2019. She only finished the entire series just this month.

After 1988 years, I’m FINALLY done with reply 1988! ❤️ Started this before I hosted Good Day in Manila 😂 Took me a while. Mej mahaba kasi ung episodes but so worth it. Loved this Family/Youth-oriented series. Reminded me of TGIS and Gimik. Hehe 😂 Galing@how they were… — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 24, 2020

able to make the 80’s come back to life through the set design and outfits 👍🏽 Every episode was so Heartwarming. No kontrabida. Purely friendship and family issues ❤️ — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 24, 2020

Made me remember my own youth but in the 90’s then transitioning to the 2000’s. Hay. Youth. Reply if you remember the 90’s ? Hehe. ❤️ P.S – Deok-sun ahhh nakadami ka masyado Kay Taek in the last eps ha. My bb bo gummy 😂❤️. Ok now to start Hi Bye Mama! ❤️ — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 24, 2020

Already have watched it. It’s in my Top 3!!!! Galing galing Yoo ah in!!! And of course kyung-po who is also in reply 1988. https://t.co/7XdEDUxhQi — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 24, 2020

Love these spunky characters na palaban- Kim Bok joo, Jo Yi-Seo and now sung Deok-sun!! Mga spirit animal 😂❤️ — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) April 24, 2020

From the ‘80s-themed set design all the way to the costume of the characters in the show, the It’s Showtime host was all praises for what the show had to offer. But more than the visual aesthetics, what caught her attention was the foundation of the show: the story about family and friendship.

And it’s precisely this reason Reply 1988 remains a favorite among fans. It holds the same values Filipinos have when it comes to family. And in the case of the show, it’s all about treating your friends as part of your family, too.

Anne, now a mother of one, couldn’t help but go on a trip to down memory lane as she was born in the same decade as the setting of the show — only three years older. Right after watching the last episode, she tried to reconnect with her friends in Mandaluyong — the city she grew up in.

Even before winning the hearts of the Filipino audience, the acclaimed tvN-produced show has already proven to be a huge hit in South Korea — holding the record of the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

Anne even admitted it’s one of her top three favorite K-Dramas of all-time.

That’s the aftermath of watching #Reply1988 #WhyReply1988. Feeling nostalgic & homesick ka lagi, u feel u want to meet again those friends & neighbors you had in the past. Even the streets and the places you get d longing to see it again bc of the last ep of d drama. 🤧😪🤧 cto pic.twitter.com/iDdOm7otpe — 🌻GLY🌻 (@itsmeehgly) April 25, 2020

If you’re looking for your next binge on Netflix or Viu, we recommend you watch this show. And with the enhanced community quarantine having been extended for another two weeks, there’s certainly plenty of time for you to catch up on this show.

[embedded content]

Reply 1988 is the third installment in the Reply anthology created by Shin Won-ho. It stars Lee Hye-ri, Park Bo-gum, Go Kyung-pyo, Ryu Jun-yeol, and Lee Dong-hwi.