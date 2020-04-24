“K-Drama Buzz: Why ‘The World of the Married’ is everyone’s newest obsession”

Find out why the South Korean series ‘The World of The Married’ is such a hit.

To say watching K-Dramas is addicting is an understatement — especially for those of us who have been stuck at home during the enhanced community quarantine period.

You may have already seen (or heard about) The World of the Married— an irresistibly tempting new show everyone’s obsessing about right now. And for those who have been watching K-Drama for years who have had the chance to see this riveting new show could probably well agree about one thing: it will take you on a wild, wild ride.

The World of the Married, unlike popular K-Dramas which have taken Netflix by storm such as Crash Landing You and Itaewon Class, is no way light-hearted at all. But this particular show a theme that most Filipinos are very familiar with: infidelity.

The hit JTBC show follows the story of a couple named Ji Sun-woo (Kim Hae-ae) and Lee Tae-oh (Park Hae-joon) who at first seem to have a perfect relationship. But things quickly spiraled down after dark secrets about the husband’s unfaithfulness were revealed.

But it’s not your usual show about extra-marital affairs for several reasons. For one, it’s a psychological thriller that’s set to keep you hooked because of its endless twists and turns. And the first episode alone will take you on such a roller coaster ride that you’ll end up moving to the next one right away. We guarantee you this: you won’t have time for breaks.

Secondly, you won’t believe this: Everyone knows (including her closest family and friends) about her husband’s extra-marital affairs. And the sad part? No one told her!

Watch the trailer below:

[embedded content]

An adaptation of the BBC series Doctor Foster, the hit South Korean series airs on JBTC — the same network that brought to viewers Itaewon Class and Sky Castle. Due to the show’s success, it’s expected to surpass the ratings of the previous two shows in the coming weeks.

The World of the Married streams in the Philippines via Viu.