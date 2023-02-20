K-Pop, Canto-Pop and Singaporean Acts to Perform at Inaugural SONICA Music Festival in Melbourne

A new Naarm/Melbourne music festival featuring heavy hitters from the K-pop, Canto-pop and Singaporean pop scenes has just been announced. The inagural SONICA Music Festival will be held at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Friday, 17th March, as part of the Arts Centre Melbourne’s Live At The Bowl series.

The lineup includes Korean rapper ZICO, Candian/Chinese violin-popstar Henry and the Singaporean indie r&b and folk-pop artist Gentle Bones. Interstitial DJ duties will be handled by Melbourne’s own Small FRY, whose Triple R show Mooncake is a weekly celebration of pan-Asian and Asian-Australian music.

ZICO – ‘Freak’

[embedded content]

SONICA Music Festival will also include Asian street food and market stalls from Asian-Australian producers, celebrating the diverse cultures and their contribution to Australia.

K-pop has been having quite a moment in recent years, with groups like BTS and BLACKPINK breaking through to the Western market. It could be postulated that it all started in 2012 with Korean artist Psy and the phenomenal international success of his single ‘Gagnam Style’, which became the first ever video to crack a billion views on Youtube, currently clocking in at 4.7B.

SONICA Music Festival

1nonly

Amber

Gareth.T

Gentle Bones

Henry

ZICO

Small FRY DJ

Dates and Venue

Friday, 17th March – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Naarm/Melbourne

Tickets available here.

Further Reading

K-Pop Megastars BLACKPINK Announce Australian Shows

BTS Member Jin Shares Photos At Completion Of Basic Military Training

Brace Yourselves: ‘Gangnam Style’ Singer Psy Is Teasing New Music