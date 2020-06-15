“K-Pop girl group Blackpink releases solo teasers”

South Korean girl group Blackpink marks the countdown for the release of a new single off their highly-anticipated upcoming album with promotional posters.

Sharing individual teasers for each of the members of the four-piece girl group across various social media platforms, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa can be seen fiercely posing while donning their new hair colors.

Blackpink’s first single comes out on June 26th. The girls’ new album, on the other hand, is slated to be released in September.

Also referred to by fans as BP, the quartet is the group behind the songs “DDU-DU-DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST,” among others.