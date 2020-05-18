“K-Pop group 2NE1 reunites via video call for their 11th anniversary”

Check out what the 2NE1 members said to each other in their video call.

Former K-Pop group 2NE1 had a virtual reunion just in time for their 11th anniversary.

CL shared the clip of their video call on her Instagram page. “HAPPY 11th 2NE1 x BLACKJACK DAY+ Thank you always to our members Bom unnie, Dara unnie, Minzy, our Blackjack fans who I dearly miss, and to everyone who supports and loves 2NE1,” the singer said as translated by allkpop.com.

In the video, Park Bom can be quoted saying, “I can’t believe it’s already been 11 years. I really wish we could reunite for real, I love you all.”

Meanwhile, Dara said, “I can’t put into words how much I cherish you all.”

Minzy remarked that eleven years indeed passed by so fast. She stated, “I’m already in my late 20s haha I didn’t realize eleven years was such a short span of time.”

CL remarked that she is looking forward to meeting everyone in person soon. “Let’s get together and celebrate before Dara’s musical ends, and after Minzy releases her single. I’m so thankful to everyone,” she stated.

LOOK: Emotional Sandara Park opens up how she lost confidence, friends after 2NE1’s disbandment

2NE1 was launched back in 2009. The group was behind the hit songs “Fire,” “I Don’t Care,” and “I Am the Best,” among others. The group disbanded in 2016.