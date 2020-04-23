“K-Pop group BlackPink featured in Lady Gaga’s new album”

One of the songs from Lady Gaga’s new album features BlackPink.

Rumors about BlackPink collaborating with other artists have been going around ever since the K-Pop group released their second album in April 2019.

A year later, the four-piece group is releasing new music — and now comes the news that the collaborations are real from a very reliable source.

On the official website of American retail corporation Target, Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica was made available for pre-sale — revealing the sixteen tracks included in it.

It was revealed that BlackPink is featured in the song called “Sour Candy.” Other collaborators of Lady Gaga from the new album include Ariana Grande and Elton John for the songs “Rain On Me” and “Sine From Above,” respectively.

The official Target website appears to showcase the tracklist for Lady Gaga’s #Chromatica album. Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John all appear on the alleged list. pic.twitter.com/jAxg4ayzBY — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 22, 2020

BlackPink’s agency YG Entertainment has previously addressed the speculations about the group’s participation in the Lady Gaga’s album after Blinks (BlackPink fans) reportedly saw clues from the teaser shared by the latter on Instagram.

“The group is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm this information at this point, so please wait for the official announcement,” YG wrote.

As of this writing, no official release date has been announced yet about the album.