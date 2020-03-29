“K-Pop group BTS postpones ‘Map of the Soul’ tour due to COVID-19 pandemic”

Big Hit Entertainment, the agency of the seven-piece group, has sought the understanding of ARMYs on the postponement.

Due to the unprecedented effect of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, K-Pop group BTS has decided to move the remaining shows of their Map of the Soul tour.

Last Friday, March 27 Big Hit Entertainment announced that the North American leg of BTS’ tour scheduled from April 25-June 6 was moved to a later date but reassured fans that “all tickets will be honored to new dates.”

The agency of the K-Pop septet, in an earlier statement, said that the priority of everyone — including their passionate fans — comes first.

“We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fans and do our utmost to keep the promises we made to our fans,” Big Hit said in an earlier statement.

Seeking understanding from ARMYS, the statement added: “Once again, we ask for your generous understanding and support from all of our fans looking forward to BTS’s “Map of the Soul” tour.”

As of writing, the new show dates have not yet been announced but will be shared as soon as possible according to Big Hit.

Likewise, BTS’ also postponed their shows in South Korea which was originally scheduled on April 11, 12, 18, and 19.

Apart from South Korea and North America, BTS was supposedly scheduled to do shows until September in various parts of Europe and Japan.

BTS is composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.