“K-Pop group BTS to teach fans Korean for free via online classes”

With BTS having established itself as a global phenomenon, Big Hit Entertainment found a way for fans to not just enjoy their music but also to understand the message the K-Pop group wants to convey to ARMYs across the globe.

And what better way to do it than teach their fans the Korean language themselves.

Big Hit Entertainment, which first announced the exciting initiative during an event called “corporate briefing with the community” back in February, said in a press briefer that is part of BTS’ efforts to reach out to fans who have difficulty enjoying content from the septet due to the language barrier.

Learn Korean with BTS is a short-form content designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS’ music and contents due to the language barrier,” wrote Big Hit.

It added: “We hope that through learning Korean, global fans will be able to deeply empathize with the music of artists and enjoy a wide range of contents.”

Big Hit went on to share that the Learn Korean with BTS will feature 30 different episodes with a length of three minutes each which means the online classes will have a total run of 90 minutes.

The first three episodes will be released on March 24 at 2:00 PM KST (1:00 PM PH Time). Then, a new episode will be unveiled every Monday at 9:00 PM KST (8:00 PM PH Time) on social app WeVerse.

The said curriculum was developed by Professor Heo Yong of Hankuk University and other researchers at the Korea Language Contents Institute.

According to Korean entertainment website Soompi, the videos will make use of “pre-existing footage from BTS’s variety show Run BTS! and their online content (such as their Bangtan Bomb and BTS Episode clips) to teach fans Korean words and expressions frequently used by the BTS members.”

BTS is the South Korean group behind “Boy With Luv,” “FAKE LOVE,” “IDOL,” and “MIC DROP” among others.