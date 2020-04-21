“K-Pop group BTS’s concert over the weekend amasses 50 million views”

BTS’ online streaming event was a success thanks to their ARMYs across the globe.

K-Pop group BTS’s Map of the Soul concert may have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop the boys from bringing joy to their fans as they “staged” a massive concert event straight into the homes of ARMYs across the globe.

Over the weekend, BTS streamed their past concerts via an online streaming event on YouTube dubbed “BANG BANG CON.”

The said event, which lasted for almost 24 hours, recorded 50.59 million views, with 2.24 million people watching simultaneously at one point during the show according to Soompi.

Fans also showed their support for BTS through Twitter and WeVerse as #BangBangCon became one of the most-talked-about topics on the two social media platforms