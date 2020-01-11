“K-Pop group EXO heading back to Manila this February for a special event”

EXO is heading back to the Philippines for a special fan meeting courtesy of a popular South Korean cosmetics brand.

South Korean beauty brand Nature Republic is bringing K-Pop group EXO to Manila for a special event.

In a Facebook video shared by Nature Republic Philippines, the members of EXO greeted their Pinoy fans and expressed their excitement to see them next month.

“How are you our Philippine fans? We have been to the Philippines many times, but this will be our first time visiting the Philippines with Nature Republic so we are very excited,” Chanyeol said.

He added: “We believe Nature Republic x EXO has been successful for the past 8 years because of all your love and support. Everyone, are you excited? Our Philippine fans, are you looking forward to us? See you all in February. This has been EXO! Thank you very much.”

Watch the video below:

The SM Entertainment-formed group, which first signed with Nature Republic in 2013, has done multiple campaigns with the popular skincare brand.

The group, which currently has six active members, has already staged numerous shows in the Philippines.

Two of its members, Xiumin and D.O., have enlisted in the military while the Lay is currently in China.

The South Korean-Chinese group last came to Manila in August 2019 for EXO PLANET #5: EXplOration Live in Manila.

EXO’s special event in Manila is happening on February 22, 2019.

As of this writing, venue and entry details are yet to be announced.