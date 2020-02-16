“K-Pop group PENTAGON sings hit in Tagalog, hopes to do a show in PH this year”

PENTAGON also tried out different snacks from the Philippines.

As part of their guesting appearance on ROLLING, South Korean group PENTAGON took on the Transonglation Challenge.

The group, divided into three, sang their hit “Dr. BeBe” in various languages including Indonesian, Russian, and Filipino.

PENTAGON also tried out snacks from the Philippines and particularly loved the mocha and custard flavors of a cake bar brand.

At the end of the challenge, PENTAGON gave messages to their fans from the three countries.

“It was a pity we didn’t get to visit the Philippines on our world tour whenever we get the opportunity to visit. So we will work harder to visit the Philippines this year. See you in the Philippines,” one of the members, Jinho, said.

Watch the video below:

The group, which originally consisted of ten members, is currently composed of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kito, and Wooseok.

PENTAGON, which debuted in 2016, released their debut EP during the same year.

The group, introduced through Mnet’s survival show called Pentagon Maker, is signed under Cube Entertainment.