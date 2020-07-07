“K-pop group Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi release mini album; tops iTunes albums charts worldwide”

Shortly after the release of ‘Monster,’ Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi’s album has already skyrocketed in numerous music charts.

Irene and Seulgi, members of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet, has released their first mini album titled ‘Monster’ on Monday, July 6.

But just a day after, it already received massive success as the said album skyrocketed to number 1 spots of iTunes Top Albums charts worldwide, according to a report by Korean entertainment news site Soompi.

Soompi enumerated the countries in which the album instantly became a big hit. It wrote in the report, “Monster” also ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 45 regions around the world including Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, Romania, Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Russia, New Zealand, Israel, Cambodia, Brunei, Macao, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Oman, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Laos, Colombia, the Philippines, Bahrain, India, Hong Kong, Turkey, Nicaragua, Taiwan, Indonesia, Egypt, and the Dominican Republic.”

Meanwhile, producer SM Entertainment posted on their YouTube channel, SMTOWN, the music video of ‘Monster,’ the same-titled carrier single of the said album on Tuesday, July 7.

In just four hours, the official MV already garnered more than 2.2 million views and 985,000 likes.

[embedded content]

Aside from Irene and Seulgi, other members of the K-pop group Red Velvet are Wendy, Joy and Yeri. Together, they popularized hits like “Red Flavor” and “Power Up,” among others.