“K-Pop group SEVENTEEN arrives in Manila”

SEVENTEEN has safely landed in Manila ahead of their show in the country tomorrow, February 8.

K-Pop group SEVENTEEN is pushing through with the Manila leg of their Ode To You tour amid the ongoing threats of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Several #TeamAirport PH Carats eagerly waited at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to welcome the boys upon their arrival earlier today.

Some of SEVENTEEN’s hits include “Very Nice,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” and “Oh My!”

Composed of 13 members, SEVENTEEN’s members are S.Coups, Jeoghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

SEVENTEEN’s Ode To You tour is happening tomorrow, February 8, at Mall of Asia Arena.

Over the past couple of days, several foreign acts have already decided to either postpone or cancel shows as forms of precautionary measures on the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The cast of Running Man and Ong Seung Woo were among the South Korean celebrities who decided to reschedule their shows in Manila.