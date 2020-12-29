“K-Pop group Treasure announces release of first full-length album “

South Korean group Treasure will finally release its first full-length album.

The group’s agency, YG Entertainment, made the announcement on social media last Monday, December 28.

Sharing a teaser photo for the highly-anticipated album called The First Step: Treasure Effect which comes out on January 11, 2021, it became one of the most talked-about topics on Twitter that day.

The hashtag #THEFIRSTSTEP_TREASUREEFFECT has garnered more than a hundred thousand tweets in just a few hours.

Composed of members Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Ye-dam, Haruto, Doyoung, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan, the K-Pop group officially debuted last August.

The 12-member group made the powerful debut through the song “Boy” from the album The First Step: Chapter One.

It was followed by the release of the song “I Love You” off the second part of the First Step series. Treasure released another track called “Mmm” from the third chapter of the album series.

Formed in 2019, the member of the group were the winners of the survival show YG Treasure Box.”

While Treasure is a newcomer in the K-Pop scene, it has become one of the most tweeted groups in the Philippines in 2020 according to Twitter.

