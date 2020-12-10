“K-Pop group Treasure throws surprise for Sandara Park for her birthday”

Treasure gifted Sandara Park with a cake and an album signed by the members of the group!

K-Pop group Treasure threw a nice birthday surprise for Sandara Park who marked her 36th birthday last month.

Treasure sang a Happy Birthday song for Sandara during an event that took place before her birthday. The K-Pop group also gave Dara a cake with a special message written on it.

“First birthday song of the year. That’s awesome,” Dara told Treasure after they sang for her.

‘Ang galing’: Sandara Park praises former 2NE1 member Minzy for Tagalog version of ‘Lovely’​

After the event, Dara also took the opportunity to introduce the group trained by the same agency that founded 2NE1, YG Entertainment.

“Starring for the first time on DARA TV, it’s Treasure. Our youngest brothers, Treasure. I turned it on to introduce them,” she said.

“We’ll do a group greeting,” one of the group’s members said before introducing themselves.

Meanwhile, Treasure also gifted Sandara with an album signed by the members of the K-Pop newcomer themselves.

WATCH: YG artist Sandara Park visits SM Entertainment for the first time​

“We have a gift prepared today. It’s small … our album,” another member of the group said.

“We didn’t know when to give it to you,” another member of the said.

Expressing her gratitude to the group, Sandara said: “Thank you for this. I’ll say hi when I see you guys in the building.”

K-Pop group Treasure hypes up fans with debut teaser: ‘This will is going to shake the world’​

Treasure is a twelve-piece group formed through the reality survival show YG Treasure Box in 2019.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Sandara also visited a café, a TV studio, and a subway station during the days leading to her birthday celebration and the day after it.

Having earned the monicker Pambansang Krung-Krung ng Pilipinas while pursuing a showbiz career in the Philippines, Dara marked her birthday last November 12.