“K-Pop group Twice makes comeback with ‘More & More’”

Twice was supposed to visit the Philippines this month, but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twice fans or ONCEs definitely made sure that South Korean girl group Twice’s comeback is going to be one for the books as “More & More” debuted at number one on the iTunes global chart.

Having released the song simultaneously with the music video, the nine-piece group’s official M/V also topped YouTube’s trending videos.

Meanwhile, PULP Live World’s Happee Sy, in a tweet, revealed that Twice was supposed to visit the Philippines this June. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the girls had to postpone their visit to the country.

Twice in Manila dapat this month.. Kaya lang….. pic.twitter.com/rwiNuQSngq — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) June 1, 2020

In an OSEN article via Naver’s V Live, Jongyeon said it’s one of the hardest choreographies they have ever done and requires all nine of them to execute.

“The point of ‘MORE & MORE’ is the extravagant performance and the united choreography of the nine of us. If there aren’t nine of us, we cannot do this dance. It isn’t the same when you dance alone. It’s really hard,” Jongeyon said as translated by Soompi.

She was also quoted to have said that she feels disappointed about the fact that they wouldn’t see their fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since our choreography is so hard while practicing we would say that it would be so difficult to perform this without our fans,” Jongeyon said.