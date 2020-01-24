“K-pop group Winner arrives in Manila”

Korean boy group Winner has landed in Manila.

Korean boy group Winner has landed in Manila.

A local fan, who goes by the Twitter username baekyhunnie28, posted a video of the group’s arrival at the Ninoy International Airport on Friday morning.

Winner will be performing for their Filipino fans at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, January 25, as part of its “Winner Cross Tour.”

The four-member group kicked of its world tour with shows in Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.

They will wrap up their Asia tour with a performance in Singapore.

The last time Winner performed in Manila was in November 2018.

In May 2019, Winner released its second extended play album “WE,” which includes their hit single “Ah Yeah.”

[embedded content]

The group, who was formed through the reality survival program “WIN: Who Is Next”, made their debut in 2014.