“K-Pop idol Kim Jae-joong apologizes after receiving backlash for COVID-19 prank on April Fool’s Day”

Kim Jae-joong pulled a prank saying he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Kim Jae-joong, one of the members of the South Korean boy group JYJ and the former lead vocalist of TVXQ, has apologized after pulling a coronavirus prank on April Fool’s Day. 

Last Wednesday, April 1, Kim Jae-joong announced in an Instagram post that he tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease which turned out to be an April’s Fool’s prank. 

See his original post, as translated by Korean entertainment news site Soompi, below:

“I have been infected with COVID-19. It is a result of my negligence, ignoring the cautionary words shared by the government and those around me. A person’s individual actions can have such a big impact on society as a whole,” he wrote.

He went on: “I am so sorry to those who may have been infected because of me. My foolish judgment to live as though it couldn’t happen to me is why I am like this today. I am currently hospitalized. I am reflecting on my past a lot and feeling both grateful and sorry.

“There are many things I want to say. There are many people I want to see so much.”

As soon as the word about his April Fool’s prank came out, the 34-year-old K-Pop idol’s agency, CJeS Entertainment, immediately released a statement saying they were already reaching out to him to confirm whether he was indeed in Japan at that time.

But he soon edited the caption in the now-deleted photo which he initially posted, writing: “Although this did go quite far for April Fool’s Day, so many people worried about me in a short span of time.”

He added: “Oh … and I don’t think of this as an April Fool’s joke. My family and my friends are getting sick.. and dying.”

To conclude his edited post, he wrote: “I will accept all punishment I receive from this post. I hope all of you are healthy.”

After receiving major backlash from his April Fool’s prank, Kim Jae-joong penned a lengthy post apologizing for causing the distress amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a black photo on Instagram, Jae-joong, as translated by Soompi, wrote: “It’s frustrating and hard but I want to try a bit harder than now and get through this difficult time together. My post today… it went very far, but I thought that if people paid a large amount of interest to it, then they might listen. This method has hurt a lot of people and I am receiving criticism for it.”

He added: “For causing distress, I sincerely apologize to the government agencies and medical professionals who are working hard because of COVID-19 and to the many people who are following instructions to give up on their lifestyles and are doing all they can to overcome this.”

Kim Jae-joong who served as the lead vocalist of TVXQ from 2003 to 2010, soon left the group with fellow members Yoochun and Junsu and founded JYJ.

