K-Pop Royalty BTS’ New Album Features A Collab With Our Very Own Cosmo’s Midnight

K-pop kings BTS released their highly-anticipated new record BE last week and, as one could predict, immediately racking up millions of streams and shooting straight to the top of iTunes’ album chart.

Eagle-eyed, credits-scouring fans may have noticed that one of the tracks on BE, ‘Fly To My Room’, features none other than our own Cosmo’s Midnight. The Sydney electronic duo co-wrote and produced the track – a breezy, buoyant pop gem that brings out the best in both acts.

“It was a dream come true to write a song with BTS,” the duo – Cosmo and Patrick Liney – commented in a statement. “We’ve always been fans of their music but when they reached out for us to collaborate we were completely blown away.”

In addition to ‘Fly To My Room’, BE features the sprawling boy band’s recent mega-hit ‘Dynamite’, which saw them break records as the first-ever K-pop group to land a chart-topping single in America, hitting the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cosmo’s have been keeping pretty busy themselves. They released second album Yesteryear last month, and are currently gearing up to play a pair of hometown shows at the Sydney Opera House in December – tickets are available here.

Stream ‘Fly To My Room’ below.

