“K-Pop star IU calls Manila ‘The City of Passion’”

IU dedicated the first five minutes of her 12-minute vlog to her Filipino Ma-aenas.

Six months after her sold-out “Love Poem” concert in Manila, K-Pop darling IU released a vlog showing some of her most unforgettable memories from her visit to the Philippines — including some never-before-seen backstage moments.

IU, who seemed to have felt amazed over the non-stop cheers from her fans even before she has set foot on stage, said: “I’m waiting here right now. I guess IU already came out there. The crowd is cheering like that already. They’re doing it for several minutes now.”

Comparing Manila to South Korea’s Busan, she referred to the nation’s capital as the “City of Passion.”

“It’s really the city of passion. It’s similar to or above Busan. I think they’re really having a party. It’s all like a festival. I think everyone would suddenly get up and dance there,” she stated.

Meanwhile, in the same 12-minute video where she dedicated five minutes to her Pinoy Ma-aenas, IU also joked about having a standing-performance for her next visit to the Philippines.

“When I visit Manila next time, I should do a standing performance. For the first time in IU concerts. I guess it’s good to do a standing-performance once,” she said.

In the said video, she can also be seen eating at a popular café located at a mall in Quezon City, while reading the news from a local newspaper.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

IU’s concert in Manila happened last December 13, 2019 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Dubbed in South Korea as the Nation’s Little Sister, IU’s hits include “This Right Now,” “BBIBBI,” “Blueming,” and “eight,” among others.