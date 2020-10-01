Kabankalan hospital temporarily closed for disinfection from COVID-19

BACOLOD CITY –– A hospital in Kabankalan City was temporarily closed for disinfection after a nurse was infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The nurse’s close contacts at the Lorenzo D. Zayco District Hospital were swabbed on Wednesday for COVID-19 and were quarantined in the hospital, said Negros Occidental Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz.

He said more members of the hospital staff need to be quarantined and swabbed for COVID-19.

“This left them with no choice but to temporarily close the hospital for lack of staff and thorough terminal cleaning and disinfection,” Diaz said.

