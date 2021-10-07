Kabataan Partylist seeks reelection with new nominee; new Frontliner Partylist eyes House seat

THE Kabataan Partylist hopes to again secure a seat at the House of Representatives for the youth sector, as a newly-established Frontliner Partylist aims to represent the plight of frontliners amidst the pandemic.

Both partylist groups formalized their 2022 bids on Thursday as they filed their certificates of nomination and acceptance (CONA) with the Commission of Elections (Comelec) at the Sofitel Manila in Pasay City.

Kabataan Partylist first nominee Raoul Manuel urged the youth to take charge of leading the nation.

“Tangan ng mga kabataan ang responsibilidad na isulong ang pulitika ng pagbabago at pag-asa (The youth holds the responsibility to push forward our desire for change and hope),” he said.

The Kabataan Partylist, with its seating representative Sarah Elago, has been red-tagged multiple times in the past.

Cases against Elago were filed—two in the Department of Justice (DoJ) and one in the Supreme Court (SC)—but all three cases have been dismissed, said Manuel.

Meanwhile, Frontliners Partylist, with its first nominee, businessman Joher “Jayke” Joson aims to provide support to frontliners amidst the ongoing pandemic.

“Isa po sa mga batas na ipapasa at isusulong namin ay tanggalin na ang 'no work, no pay' sa ating sistema. Kailangan kapag Covid frontliner ka, hindi uubra ang 'no work, no pay'. At ang hazard pay itaas po natin, kung pwede doblehin po natin dahil buhay po nila ang tinataya nila para dito (One of the laws we aim to pass is to remove the 'no work, no pay' scheme. We also want to increase the hazard pay of our frontliners, moreso if we can double it, because they are risking their lives to serve us),” he said.

Joson also urged the public to recognize and honor every frontliner serving the people during these trying times and help them in their fight against the virus.

Newly crowned Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez also joined Joson in filing the CONA for the Frontliners Partylist as she supports the party's call to help and assist the frontliners.