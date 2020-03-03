Kadamay leader in Bulacan held over grave threat raps

PANDI, Bulacan –– The top leader of urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) in this town was arrested on Tuesday over grave threat charges filed by another urban poor group leader, police said.

Major Joy Placido, Pandi police chief, said Patricio Bocarayo Jr. alias “Pat Tupaz,” 33, president of Kadamay Pandi, was arrested based on a warrant issued by Judge Bienvenido Almonte of the municipal trial court of Pandi dated October 1, 2019.

Placido said the charges stemmed from a squabble between Bocarayo and Jeffrey Ariz, leader of the breakaway group of Kadamay called “Pro-Government.”

Placido said Bocarayo was out on bail but was facing other pending charges, including serious physical injuries and violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

Bocarayo had been accused of recruiting minors in the Kadamay community to join a rebel group.

