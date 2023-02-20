Kae Tempest Releases ‘Nice Idea’ EP

Poet, rapper, novelist, and playwright Kae Tempest has released a new EP, titled Nice Idea. It comes just a few days after they kicked off their Australian tour with shows at Perth Festival and the Sydney Opera House.

The new five-track EP was produced by Dan Carey (who has worked with Foals and Fontaines D.C.) and was written and recorded in a five-day burst between Tempest’s touring commitments in 2022. Alongside the release, Tempest has dropped a video for the title track, which you can check out below.

Kae Tempest: ‘Nice Idea’

[embedded content]

“This is a song about wanting to stay in bed all day with the person you’re in love with,” Tempest said in a statement. “Imagine you could just shut the whole world out and enjoy each other. Nice idea.”

Tempest performed at Perth Festival and at the Sydney Opera House (as part of the opening night of WorldPride) last week, and also delivered a set at Mona Foma over the weekend. They have a handful of tour dates left, including at Canberra Theatre, the Brisbane Powerhouse (as part of the ΩHM Festival), and at the Forum in Melbourne. Check out all the tour dates below.

Tempest’s new collection of poetry, Divisible by Itself and One, will be released on Thursday, 27th April by Picador.

Kae Tempest Australian Tour Dates 2023

Monday, 20th February – Canberra, Canberra Theatre

Tuesday, 21st February – Brisbane, Powerhouse

Wednesday, 22nd February – Melbourne, Forum

Tickets are available via Handsome Tours.

Further Reading

New Brisbane Music Festival ΩHM Announces Lineup: Peaches, Kae Tempest, black midi + More

MONA FOMA 2023: Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, Pavement + More

Kae Tempest Announces Return to Australia With Show at Sydney Opera House