Kahoot! Premium for distance learning now available for free to all schools in Hong Kong affected by coronavirus

HONG KONG, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kahoot!, the game-based learning platform, announced today that the company is offering free access to all features to schools and higher education institutions in Hong Kong affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus, hoping to facilitate self-learning with fun and ease.



Education institutions affected by the coronavirus can get free access to Kahoot! Premium for a limited time, by clicking here for schools or here for higher education or contact Kahoot! via this form.

Kahoot! was founded in Norway in 2012 from a joint project with the Norwegian University of Technology and Science. Kahoot!’s mission is to make learning awesome and vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. On the platform, users can find quizzes and games covering different languages and subjects, including Mathematics, Science, English, History, Geography, Chemistry, Biology and Language etc..

The Kahoot! mobile app, designed for iOS and Android, it brings the magic of game-based learning outside the classroom: teachers can send after-class challenges to students as homework and learners can continue playing for revision and fun wherever they are. This is particularly effective and useful during this period of school suspension, which both the teachers and parents find ways and resources to facilitate the kids’ learning at home.

Eligible K-12 schools and higher education institutions will be able to use Kahoot!’s Premium edition features for distance learning at no cost to ensure their students continue on their learning path during outbreak. Homeschoolers, in addition to distance learning educators, are encouraged to apply. With Premium, teachers can use advanced reports to facilitate formative assessment and adjust instruction based on student performance – even when they cannot attend school. Premium also lets teachers put together a bank of school-wide educational games and collaborate with other teachers in their school.

“We believe that there should be no limits to when and where you can learn, and we are committed to supporting educators in facilitating distance and online learning at all times,” said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. “We want to live up to our mission of making learning awesome for educational institutions around the world in these difficult times.”

The company’s goal is to enable distance/remote learning so teachers and schools can engage their students via self-paced games or host Kahoot! via video-conferencing. More information on how to use Kahoot! in schools can be found here.

Kahoot! is widely used by teachers and schools in the United States and around the world as an essential student engagement and formative assessment tool. It had more than 1.2 billion participating players in 2019 and is used by more than 5 million teachers and 800 million students globally. Kahoot! makes it easy for teachers and students to create, share and play inspiring learning games to drive more engagement inside and outside classrooms.

Kahoot!’s free distance learning tools for all educators

Self-paced challenge mode is a free feature that is already available for all educators. In this mode students can complete self-paced games by themselves at home, on a mobile device or computer. This game mode helps students stay on track with their curriculum, even when they cannot attend school. Teachers can also access over 40 million free and ready-to-play games on various subjects or create their own games.

A basic version of Kahoot!, with robust features, is and will always be available for free for K-12 teachers and schools. Kahoot! offers different plans for schools and families, making learning fun, engaging and impactful for all students and kids, in the classroom or through distance learning. Details of the plans are available here.

