Kai Sotto, AJ Edu and Ange Kouame: Triple Tower Locals?

There is no doubt about it. Kai Sotto is part of the future of Philippine basketball. Droves of Filipino hoops fans monitor his development almost on a daily basis. We have never had a seven-footer with so much potential at a young age, and based on his performances in Ateneo and FIBA, he is our best chance at a world-class local big man.

AJ Edu has already been pegged as his twin tower compatriot. He has already represented us in FIBA, and we would have had the preview of the Kai-AJ combo in the FIBA U-19 World Championships but AJ got injured.

We presume the next big man on the roster would likely be through the naturalization path. Ange Kouame, an Ivorian, is already on that path. There are still other candidates like Justin Brownlee, and it has also been revealed that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has indeed reached out to Chris McCullough.

There are also Fil-Ams that will probably not be declared as local players in the near future — foremost are Jordan Clarkson and Remy Martin. They could form a world-class backcourt, but with the current FIBA rules, only one of them can represent us at a time.

FIBA vs PBA priorities

One thing we must accept when it comes to FIBA, it values residency/immersion more than bloodline. We were used to PBA rules where bloodline mattered more. This is why Alex Compton never got to play as a local in the PBA (except for a short stint with Welcoat, now Rain or Shine) even if he was a resident here, but some Fil-foreign players who never set foot here in the Philippines before can be deemed eligible.

With this context, we lament the names of Kamaka Hepa, Quentin Millora-Brown and maybe even Sage Tolentino — big men who could be eligible in the PBA since they have Filipino blood, but would not be eligible for FIBA.

Side note: The verdict for Sage Tolentino has yet to be confirmed. Did he or did he not apply for a passport? There is still no definitive answer for this.

The PBA also does not allow naturalized players to play as locals (even though it states that a naturalized citizen should enjoy the same rights, even voting), so Marcus Douthit had to play as an import. In short, bloodline is the rule and this has become our basis as well.

So, the FIBA rules have become confusing for us. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker have no hint of Greek or Australian blood, are considered locals. Both of them have brothers that also play in their national team.

FIBA eligibility

This is because they are citizens of their new mother countries AND they have been there before they turned 16. For FIBA, whatever citizenship rules your country has, their basis is the passport. This has placed us at a disadvantage.

We have countrymen who migrated and never came back. Their children, whether half or full-blooded Pinoys, were born and raised there. Unless they openly declare an intention to play for the Philippines before they turn 16 (by virtue of getting a Philippine passport), FIBA won’t consider them as “locals.”

The case of Ange Kouame

Kouame has been in the Philippines since age 16 and has studied in the Philippines. If he is naturalized, he cannot be considered a local as per FIBA Rules 3-26. However, the case of Greg Slaughter gave us hope.

Slaughter was eventually permitted to play as a local after years of residency and playing in the local leagues, even if he was not able to secure a passport before he turned 16.

If Kouame is naturalized, he will be a citizen and they can prove he was here before age 16, just not able to get a passport. If he files an appeal with the secretary general, there is a chance they can consider him to play as a local when he fulfills residency.

However, this is still just an appeal. But since we are already appealing for Jordan Clarkson, we would make it tough for FIBA to refuse us twice.