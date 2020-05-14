Kai Sotto to sign up with NBA G League

KAI Sotto announced on Thursday that he was heading to the National Basketball Association (NBA) G League to team up with Filipino-American high-flyer Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix in the select team.

The 7’2″ center who played high school basketball for the Ateneo de Manila at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) issued the statement through his official Instagram account @kzsotto, saying that the G League would be the fastest route in making his NBA dream a reality.

The 18-year-old is the son of former Philippine Basketball Association big man Ervin Sotto.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported on Monday evening that Sotto would be signing with the NBA G League.