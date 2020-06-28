“‘Kailangan mag-survive’: Marvin Agustin shares how he grew his baking venture at home amid the lockdown”

Marvin Agustin now bakes and sells desserts from his home.

As his restaurants were heavily affected by the global pandemic, Marvin Agustin has ventured into baking to create another income stream. The actor-entrepreneur has been making desserts at his home and having them delivered or picked up in different locations.

“Kailangan mag-survive. I’ve been cooking and selling before, but I was initially intimidated with baking. It’s so precise. It takes so much of your time,” he shared in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Marvin shared that he made use of the recipes that he found online to bake the cakes that he has been selling.

“Some recipes and techniques, I found on Google. I made a series of batches and sent them to friends. They liked the products, until I was really satisfied. Then, the orders started coming,” he said.

From doing one bake item, Marvin started to do other dessert recipes.

“It became a natural progression for me. After I somewhat got bored with banana bread, I started making carrot cake with walnuts, chocolate chips and cream cheese. I also make chocolate chip cookies,” he said.

To assist him in fulfilling the increasing number of orders, Marvin decided to hire a baker that he used to work with before.

“When I started, the first few orders were only 20, then 25. I’d be so happy with it. When the orders kept coming, I couldn’t handle them anymore. So I had to get someone. We had a baker then, but she had to leave and work for a cruise ship. Recently, she returned home because all the cruise ships were locked down,” he relayed.

“The cruise industry will not open again soon. I now have someone to help me with all the orders and deliveries. She stays here in the house. I cannot do all the orders alone. The orders increase every two days,” he stated.

For Marvin, adaptability is essential in order to thrive in unforeseen events.

“I’m thankful and grateful that I get to share with you all what I love to do. I’d never thought I’d bake, but this situation taught us again these important values – resiliency, adaptability and that change is inevitable,” he stated.

Customers can check out @mr.vinmunchies on Instagram to see Marvin’s baked goods.