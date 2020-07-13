Kakao Awarded HK$31.2 Million Contract to Future Data’s Korean Subsidiary

HONG KONG, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GEM listed Future Data Group Limited (“Future Data” or the “Group”, 8229.hk), a technology services company, today announced that its wholly own subsidiary Global Telecom Co., Ltd. (“GT”, the “Solution Provider”) has won a contract to build a new cloud solution for Kakao Corporation (“Kakao”, the “Customer”), South Korea’s largest mobile messaging app operator for US$4.0 million (HK$31.2 million).

Following its successful position as South Korea’s largest mobile messaging app, Kakao has ventured into virtual banking business, after receiving a license from the government. The Customer was looking for a solution that provides stable and lowest possible delay for its virtual banking applications over the Internet.

Kakao selected GT’s proposed solution based on Arista Networks technology because the solution provides SDN-based high-performance and high-availability, using VXLAN/EVPN. Kakao’s new IDC aims to provide network services for Kakao Pay, Kakao Game, and Kakao Talk amongst others with stable services and lowest possible delay in the case of Internet traffic congestion and in line with the increase of users. In particular, the Customer focuses on maximizing the utilization of virtualization infrastructure such as OpenStack and Kubernetes (K8s).

GT proposed solution includes network traffic distributed deep buffer switch and Ethernet switch capable of expanding capacity from a 40GE-based infrastructure to a large capacity of 100GE, based on the stability of existing automation systems. The EVPN network also provides flexibility/scalability for automation implementation that integrates Kakao’s Cloud Vision Platform (CVP) and OpenStack as added benefit.

“Kakao has been a long-term Customer of the Group,” said David Lee, CEO of the Group. “In the past, we have helped build network infrastructure for Kakao’s mobile messaging app, and extended our relationship to support Kakao’s virtual banking,” Mr Lee added.

About Kakao Corporation

Kakao, better known as South Korea’s largest mobile messaging app operator, is an integrated mobile lifestyle platform company with services including mobile messaging (Kakao Talk), gaming (Kakao Games), banking (Kakao bank), music (Melon), e-mail (Daum Mail), search (Daum Search), news (Daum News), and more. With the mission of “Connect Everything”, Kakao is dedicated to creating an ecosystem of connectivity where people can stay connected with family and friends by sharing what matters to them.

For more, please visit at www.kakaocorp.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks was founded to pioneer and deliver software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center storage and computing environments.

For more information, visit www.arista.com.

About Future Data Group Limited

Listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2016, Future Data is a new breed of technology services companies. Future Data provides a wide range of digital infrastructure and cyber security services to corporate customers. The Group’s distinct competitive advantages include the partnerships and alliances it has forged with a diverse base of leading technology suppliers and the ability to interweave its software development capabilities with a number of these suppliers.

More information can be found at http://www.futuredatagroup.com.