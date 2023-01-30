Kalbe Consumer Health Crowned Winner at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Regional Edition, is pleased to recognize 25 exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia which excelled and showcased unparalleled resilience and growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Kalbe Consumer Health (PT Saka Farma Laboratories) is among the elite award recipients under the Fast Enterprise and Corporate Excellence Categories in the Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology industry.

Kalbe Consumer Health is one of the strategic business units of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., the largest pharmaceutical company in South East Asia. Kalbe Consumer Health manufactures and markets self-medication products. Its products have been a trusted choice from generation to generation for over 25 years. Kalbe Consumer Health has a diverse product portfolio covering six therapeutic classes with strong brands and a dominant market share.

Innovation is the key to Kalbe Consumer Health’s success. The company provides a wide range of health solutions, including digestives, skin health, vitamins, supplements, and respiratory care. Kalbe Consumer Health serves not only the Indonesian market, but also communities throughout Asia and Africa, including Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The core values of Kalbe Consumer Health are reflected in Kalbe Panca Sradha, which comprises Trust is the glue of life; Mindfulness is the foundation of our action; Innovation is the key to our success; Strive to be the best; Interconnectedness is a universal way of life. CH Stars are its great people who have worked hard to ensure the success of Kalbe Consumer Health, which is supported by culture pillars known as ERAT, which stands for Etos – Inclusion; Raga – Healthy Lifestyle; Asa – Values; Tindak – Innovation. Etos – Inclusion represents Kalbe Consumer Health’s commitment to creating and maintaining an inclusive workplace that allows employees from all backgrounds and walks of life to achieve their fullest potential. Raga – Healthy lifestyle stands for the company placing well-being at the center of every aspect of its daily operations. Asa – Values represent Kalbe Panca Sradha as the set of guiding principles and fundamental beliefs of all CH Stars to contribute to society. Tindak – Innovation stands for innovation being the key to achieving its mission. CH Stars always collaborate and support Kalbe Consumer Health in its efforts to create a healthier and more meaningful life for Indonesia and the world.

Kalbe Consumer Health’s brands touch the lives of many people through innovative products. Its products are affordable and easy to access across geographic and distribution channels. As part of its commitment to better serve the community, the company offers education to both Health Care Practitioners (HCP) and consumers as well as actively engaging the community through CSR activities.

What its people have worked for has resulted in Kalbe Consumer Health having a strong market leadership position. Kalbe Consumer Health has grown and expanded its business. Together, the company builds its brands and people with the goal of providing innovative and trustworthy products and services as a solution for daily health management for a meaningful life.The pandemic has prompted Kalbe Consumer Health to develop more products that will benefit a large number of people. Kalbe Consumer Health has successfully demonstrated its resilience through strong business performance and growth in the face of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

With a presence across 16 countries and markets, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.